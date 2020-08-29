Big Boss fame Nutan Naidu’s wife tonsuring Dalit servant, 8 arrested

Hyderabad: The Vizag City Police arrested seven people on Saturday, including the famous Big Boss N. The wife of Nutan Naidu, Madhu Priya and her family, for beating and tonsuring a 20-year-old Dalit, P. Srikanth, in Nutan Naidu ‘s house on Friday, branding him as a thief.

On Saturday, Vizag Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha released a video (CCTV footage) of the Dalit youth in the house of Nutan Naidu.

Srikanth said he had entered the house of Nutan Naidu as a servant four months ago and had left his job on August 1st. Angered at the sudden departure, Naidu ‘s wife and her staff formed a grudge against me, Srikanth said.

A native of the Palasa region in the Srikakulam district, Srikanth alleged that he had been tonsured at the behest of his former employer in the Sujatha Nagar area under the Pendurthi police station in Vizag on Friday.

The Pendurthi police registered a case against Nutan Naidu and his staff under Sections 307, 342, 324, 323, and other relevant sections of IPC and launched an investigation.

The police also reported that Srikanth had been employed at Nutan Naidu ‘s residence for four months and had given up on August 1st. In his complaint to the police, Srikanth said that Nutan called him home on Thursday night and Friday afternoon, accusing him of stealing a cell phone and monitoring WhatsApp messages from a woman.

Asserting his innocence, Srikanth asked Naidu to lodge a police complaint against him, after which the wife of Nutan Naidu, Madhu Priya, and her workers had crushed Srikanth.

While Srikanth touched their feet, asking them to spare him, they called a barber who shaved his head in front of others. Srikanth said the attack started at 2:00 p.m. and continued until 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

The police said they were going to apprehend a few more people in connection with the case, while the investigation took place. Meanwhile, Dalit organizations held a protest calling for stern action against Nutan Naidu and his workers