Big B’s savage reply to a fan asking him to tweet in Hindi wins internet

Mumbai: We all know that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active and enthusiastic on social media, especially on Twitter and Instagram. Big B, as he is known, often keeps interacting with his fans and every day he the actor tweets on Twitter or posts a photo on Instagram. And this time, he too got into the Hindi imposition debate, which seems to be a perpetual issue.

A day earlier on Tuesday (18August), Big B gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to write his posts in Hindi. On the microblogging site, the user wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan ji, agar aapke post Hindi mein aaye toh bohot achcha rahega (Amitabh Bachchan sir, it would be very nice if your posts were written in Hindi).”

Giving a savage reply, Big B quickly pointed out that the fan himself had used an English word ‘post’ in his request. “Aap bhi ‘post’ shabd jo aapne jhankrit kiya hai, uski Hindi likhiye na (You have also used the English word ‘post’, why don’t you write the Hindi word for it)!!!…”

Have a look at the tweet below:

The 77-year-old veteran actor recently returned from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after recovering from Covid-19. Even when he was undergoing treatment, he continued to stay connected with fans through social media and his daily blog. He had tested positive for the virus on July 11.

On the professional front, Amitabh was last seen in ‘Gulaabo Sitaabo’ which was released on Amazon Prime in June. Big B’s upcoming projects are Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Rumi Jaffery’s ‘Chehre’.