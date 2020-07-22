Big day in India’s nuclear history, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. He also said that a new India is marching ahead to realise PM Modi’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Taking to Twitter Shah wrote, “Big Day in India’s Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Indian nuclear scientists and said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of “Make in India”.

“Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!” PM Modi tweeted.

Source: PTI