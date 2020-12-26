Big fat Kapoor’s Christmas party: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria are a family now!

Mumbai: Continuing the tradition like every year, the Kapoors family threw a lavish Christmas lunch on Friday. The whole Kapoor’s fashionable bunch gathered under the same roof and glimpses of the same were first shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Bebo wrote, “The tradition continues… and so does the screaming… la familia forever…”. The happy picture captured the whole family and closed ones gathered for celebrating Christmas in Mumbai.

But what grabbed our attention is the addition of two new members into the ‘big fat’ Kapoor’s family — Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. While Alia is currently in a relationship with actor Ranbir, Tara is dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain.







Like always, Ranbir and Alia made the head turns as they looked perfect in their stylish outfits for the family lunch. In the photos, Alia is seen sporting a light green buttoned dress with silver heels. She teamed it up with a red Christmas cap and cool black sunglasses as she joined Ranbir to celebrate the festival with his family. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a grey tee with brown pants and shoes.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria too arrived in a fashionable manner as the couple twinned in black. Tara chose a strappy white maxi dress that clung to her body and flared out.

For the unversed, it is a Kapoor family tradition wherein a member of the family hosts the annual Christmas bash and all the members take out time from their busy schedule to spend time with each other. This year Neetu Kapoor, who is shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, was missing from the Kapoors’ Christmas lunch. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also could not make it.