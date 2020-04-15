‘Big spike’ in COVID-19 cases in Ramadan, warn UK medics

LONDON: A doctor at a National Health Service (NHS) has warned that the holy month of Ramadan could lead to a ‘big spike’ in coronavirus infections across the United Kingdom.

Britain’s three million Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan that is set to begin on April 23.

Dr Adnan Sharif, a consultant transplant nephrologist at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Birmingham raised concern that increased sense of community can lead to people breaking physical distancing rules in Ramadan and could lead to an increase in cases.

‘Anything that leads to more social interaction is a big worry’, adding: ‘People traditionally gather to open and close prayers and break fast at sundown with friends and neighbours, which could cause a big spike in infections,’ Daily Mail reported.

QEH is part of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr. Adnan’s warning regarding Ramadan follows calls from the British Medical Association (BMA) for an inquiry why patients from a black, Asian or ethnic minority (BAME) background, more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

United Kingdom remains in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 11,000 lives.

