Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat, Nobin Mathew won Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

Mathew who has been residing in Kuwait since 2007 bought the ticket after his colleagues forced him to try his luck.

When he did not win in the last month draw, he had decided to participate in the draw only one more time. Luckily, he won the Dh15 million prize in his second attempt.

He decided to share the prize money with his two colleagues.

Mathew receives call from Big Ticket Abdu Dhabi draw organizers

Mathew who was busy did not watch the live telecast of the draw. Later, he received a call from the organizers of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

He was shocked when he came to know that his ticket bearing number 254806 was picked up in the draw.

Till now, he has not decided what to do with the amount won in the draw.

Personal background

Although he was born in Muscat, he was raised in Kerala. After completing his graduation, he moved to Kuwait.

Currently, he is residing in Kuwait with his wife and son.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

People can buy the tickets for the next Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw till 30th November. The prize money for the draw is Dh12 million.