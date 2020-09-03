Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh10 mn

Abu Dhabi: Indian expat won Dh10 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi riffle draw. The draw was held on Thursday.

As per the reports, the winner, Gurpreet Singh, aged 35 year had bought the ticket on 12th August. He is the resident of UAE for the past 32 years.

Singh came to the UAE along with his parents at the age of three years. He lives in Sharjah along with his wife and children. Earlier, his father had returned to Punjab after the retirement.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Winner’s experience

After winning the draw, Singh said that he wants to bring back his parents. He is aiming for a retirement visa for his father.

When he received the call from the organizers, he thought that it was a prank call.

Another winner

Another person, Tanya Vitanova, Bulgarian expat won Dh1 million in the same draw. She had brought the ticket on 28th August.

The cost of one raffle ticket is Dh500. However, if a person buys two, he will get one for free.

How to buy ticket

Tickets can be bought from the official website (click here). One can buy them from the Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Ain International Airport.