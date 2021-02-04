Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in raffle

Abu Dhabi: Taslina Purayil, an Indian expat residing in Doha won Dh15 million in Big Ticket raffle, Abu Dhabi.

The ticket brought by Purayil on January 26 was picked up at the draw that was held on Wednesday evening, Gulf New reported.

As per the report, the expat revealed that she had brought the ticket for the first time.

In Oman, Purayil and her husband, Abdul Gaddaf run a food business. The couple has three children, a son aged 21 years, daughter of 15 years and an infant.

The second prize, Dh350000, in Big Ticket raffle, Abu Dhabi has been won by Prem Mohan Mathrathil, 54, who lost the job recently.

Mathrathil said that with the prize money, he will clear the pending loans, save money for her daughter’s education and help relatives.

