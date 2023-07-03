BIG Twist in Tere Bin, last episode information leaked!

Hyderabad: Tere Bin is a phenomenon that has crossed everyone’s expectations. Thanks to Meerub and Murtsim’s unconventional love story and unmatchable chemistry. The latest episode of the highly popular Pakistani drama series has left the audience confused as the possibility of the beloved character’s reconciliation fades away.

It would be safe to say that the viewers were heavily invested in this love saga, however, the sudden plot twist in the show left everyone baffled. And now it looks like we have another twist coming our way!

Yes, you read that right! Pakistan’s most trending drama serial which has viewers at the edge of their seats with every new episode will now witness another twist which is likely to shatter viewers hearts.

The actress who plays Saba in the show recently revealed another major twist that upset the fans.

According to the promo, we saw that Meerub finally returned to Haweli to stop Murtasim from saying qubool hai. however, it looks like she was literally too late to prevent this disaster from happening as Murtasim already said his ‘I Do’.

Yes, you read that right.

According to the actress’s video, Meerub will finally return to Haweli to discover that Murtasim has already said Qubool hai.

Fans were left disappointed as this information was revealed. Take a look at the video here.

Will this be the end for Murtasim and Meerub? Or is it just a plan?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Tere Bin and other Pakistani shows.