BIG updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3

Mumbai: The ‘Don’ film series has a massive fan following in India, with Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan playing the lead role in different films of the same title. The franchise has successfully entertained the audience with two more chapters after SRK’s portrayal of the iconic mafia character. Exciting news for fans is that the franchise has officially confirmed the making of Don 3, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

According to the reports, the third installment of the film series is currently in the scripting stage and Farhan Akhtar is writing the script for the film. It is also rumoured that Don 3 will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has shared the information about the scripting of the film recently in an interview with news agency PTI. He said, till his partner Farhan Akhtar finishes writing the much-awaited third installment, they won’t do anything. He added, “Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.”

In the third installment of the film series, Shah Rukh Khan will continue to play the role of Don and the new chapter will bring the closure of the series.

Fans have been waiting for the announcement of shooting and other cast. In Don and Don 2 Priyanka Chopra played the female lead role but right now only male lead role is confirmed for the Don 3. Rumours suggest that makers will approach any other actress instead of Priyanka Chopra to play the female lead this time.

SRK starrer Don was released in 2006 as Don: The Chase Begins and the second chapter Don: The King Is Back was released in 2011. The third chapter will be titled Don: The Chase Ends.