Big wedding in Tollywood on March 3, details inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood industry is buzzing with some excitement news about actor Manchu Manoj’s second marriage! Latest reports have it that Manoj is all set to wed his ladylove Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3, 2023. Fans of the actor can’t wait to see the grand ceremony.

In addition to the actor’s wedding news, he has also announced a new film, ‘Aham Brahmasmi’, which has left fans with some more excitement. As we all know, this actor has taken a long break from acting, but he is now back in action and once again ready to entertain his fans with his work in his new upcoming projects.

As we all know, Manchu Manoj comes from a family of actors; his father is the legendary actor Mohan Babu, and he has carved a niche for himself in the Tollywood industry with his versatile performances. He has delivered many memorable performances in movies like ‘Bindaas,’ ’Potugadu,’ and ‘Current Theega,’ among others.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy, on the other hand, is a well-known name in Andhra Pradesh’s political circles. It is known that she is the second daughter of late leaders Bhuma Nagireddy and Shobha Nagireddy.

Manoj and Mounika’s love story is a beautiful example of reuniting with one’s true love after a period of separation from their first marriage. Both had been divorced before meeting, falling in love, and giving their lives a second chance. They’ve known each other for years, and their lovestory is nothing short of magical.

The wedding preparations are well underway, and Manoj’s sister, Lakshmi Prasanna, has also recently hosted a pre-wedding party in Hyderabad.

While the wedding ceremony’s specifics are unknown, it is expected to be a lavish affair attended by many well-known Tollywood stars. Fans can’t wait to see the couple exchange vows of love.

As the wedding approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating more information about the ceremony. We wish Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy a lifetime of love and happiness as they embark on a new adventure together. Keep checking back for more information on this fairy tale wedding!



