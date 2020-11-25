Big win for India! Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’ bags International Emmy award

48th International Emmy Awards which was held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Rasti AmenaPublished: 25th November 2020 4:16 pm IST
Big win for India! Netflix series Delhi Crime bags International Emmy award
It won the Best Drama Series category (Twitter)


Mumbai: Netflix web series Delhi Crime has become the first Indian show to bag an International Emmy Award. It won the Best Drama Series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards which was held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

About Delhi Crime

Directed by Richie Mehta, the web series is based on Delhi gang-rape case and the investigation to find the men who committed the heinous crime. Actress Shefali Shah as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Delhi Crime released in 2019 and received overwhelming reviews from the critics and the audience alike. With seven episodes, Delhi Crime has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

The series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in important roles. According to reports, Delhi Crime has been renewed for a second season with the main cast.

Celebrities congratulate the team for the big win

Bollywood celebrities congratulated the cast and crew of the web-series which became the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was very happy with the win and wrote: “This is just amazing! Congratulations to the entire team! Richly deserved.” Vicky Kaushal too congratulated the team.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu appreciated Delhi Crime team for winning the prestigious award on Twitter. . In his tweet, Mahesh Babu wrote that the series truly deserves it.

Actress Yami Gautam felt proud after learning about the win. She said: “Proud and congratulations to the team #DelhiCrime” and actress Aditi Rao Hydari calling the win amazing’, wrote “Amazing! Amazing! Amazing! Congratulations to the team of #DelhiCrime for their much deserved win at the #Emmys2020, can’t wait to see season 2!”

Check out what other celebrities tweeted.

