Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde to Quit ‘Gangs Of Filmistan’

Mumbai: Popular Television actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde who will soon make her comeback to the small screen with ‘Gangs of Filmistan,’ with Sunil Grover, said in a recent interview that she had agreed to do the show on one condition that she will not work with the latter.



Speaking to a leading daily, the 40-years-old actress said that she signed on for the show only after she was assured that she won’t be working with Sunil Grover. She said that she is planning to quit the show as the makers didn’t deliver what they had promised.



“I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don’t want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that no he is not there in the show. Later, I learned it from outside that he was part of the show. I questioned them so they revealed the entire cast to me, I was happy then. They again told me he has nothing to do with your part, he will be doing something else. However, he soon joined us in the gags. When he is around, you can’t do anything. He takes over the entire act”, Shindey said.



The ‘Chidiya Ghar’ actress added that she has shared her grievances with producer Preeti Simoes and she wants her to stay. She added that she is not happy with the way things are taking place and said that the artists on the show are working for over 12 hours when they were told that they would shoot twice a week.



She further added, “The concept where Sunil ji is watching us do comedy, I was not at all excited. Because audiences are going to laugh at us that a talented person like Sunil Grover is sitting and we are doing comedy.”



Shilpa Shindey won several hearts with the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular comedy show, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. She later went on to participate in Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 11′ and defeated well-known TV bahu Hina Khan to lift the winner’s trophy of ‘BB 11’.

Meanwhile, ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ will start beaming on Star Bharat from August 31. The comedy show will also feature Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Upasana Singh, and Paritosh Tripathi. Sunil will play a gangster who wants to be entertained and the other actors will play tenants who will perform for him. The show will have no celebrity guests or a live audience. However, the show will have no celebrity guests or a live audience.