Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Himanshi Khurana test COVID positive after attending Farmers Rally

By Sakina Fatima

Mumbai: On Sunday afternoon, Punjabi singer and Reality Show, Bigg Boss 13 Contestant informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19 through social media.

On September 25 she has participated in Farmers Protest, after the recent farm bill passed in the parliament.

Himanshi shared the news on Instagram through an image that read:

“I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday & the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening. I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done & please take proper precautions in the protest. It’s my request to all the people protesting not to forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.”

