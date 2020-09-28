Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s net worth is something huge!

Mumbai: Television’s heartthrobe Sidharth Shukla became popular with his impeccable and strong performance inside the controversial Bigg Boss house. The actor enjoys his huge and crazy fan following across the nation post winning Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

From topping the 2020 list as the most desirable television actor of the year to being one of the most talked about celebrities, Sidharth Shukla has created a strong mark for himself in the industry.

Before participating in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla appeared in various TV serials likeJaane Pehchaane Se… Yeh Ajnabbi, Aahat, Love U Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak and others, also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Apart from that, Sidharth was also featured in hit music videos like Dil Ko Karaar Aaya opposite Neha Sharma and Bhula Dunga opposite Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth also acted in a Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani, which featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Sidharth Shuka was recently seen in the virtual conference of Bigg Boss 14 along with the host Salman Khan.

Sidharth Shukla Net Worth

According to the latest report, with all his projects and works, the net worth of Sidharth Shukla is around 1.5 million US dollars, which is just above Rs 11 crore. Isn’t it something huge for a television actor?

Sidharth, Shehnaz Gill combined net worth

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called SidNaaz by their fans, garnered the maximum attention for their onscreen jodi. They shared one of the strongest bonds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. We already mentioned that Sidharth’s has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million dollars as of 2020. On the other hand, Shehnaaz’s net worth is $0.5 million dollars. So their combined net worth is $2 million dollars.