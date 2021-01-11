Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni suffers asthma attack on the show

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 which aired on Sunday was an emotional on and left everyone teary-eyed including host Salman Khan. The unexpected elimination of Jasmin Bhasin came as shock to everyone.

Infact, her alleged beau Aly Goni couldn’t help but get emotional for his ladylove so much so that he even suffered sudden asthma attack.

Aly Goni loses control after Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan called all the four nominated contestants to the garden are and asked the other house magnets to stay inside. Then he played Freeze and Release with the four contestants and asked them to step ahead, whoever’s name he takes.

Jasmin and Abhinav stood in red boxes in the end and Jasmin was seen praying that she didn’t want Aly Goni to go. Then, Salman, who was brought to tears, asked Jasmin too step out of the house.

Hearing her elimination, Aly Goni lost all control and began crying profusely. He cried to the extent that he suffered an asthma attack. An emotional Salman told Aly then and there to breathe and to stay strong. With Jasmin’s elimination, Aly told her that since she is leaving, he has to become the winner.

After Jasmin’s eviction, nine contestants are left to play the game in Bigg Boss 14. This includes Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat, and Eijaz Khan

Makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience since day 1 of the season. After the three Toofani Seniors, former Bigg Boss contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi entered as challengers and added more spice to the show.