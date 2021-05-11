Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant wants to see Sonu Sood, Salman Khan as PM of India

Mumbai: Speaking about second wave of COVID-19 in India, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant said that she wants to see Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Salman Khan as Prime Minister of India.

While talking to the media, the actress slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and hospital beds in the country. She urged the public to elect the right leader and avoid voting for incompetent representatives. She also slammed Modi’s Mann ki Baat too.

Acknowledging the welfare activities done by the actors, Rakhi Sawant said, ” Main to kehti hoon Salman Khan aur Sonu Sood ko is desh ka Pradhan Mantri bana diya jaye, kyunki asli hero to woh hi hai. Sonu Sood sabse zyada kitna love karte hain apni country se apne logon se”. (I believe that Salman Khan and Sonu Sood must be made Prime Minister because they are the real heroes of the country. Sonu Sood loves his country a lot).

We want vaccine, oxygen, hospital beds: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant further said, “Mantri log sirf apne aap ko safe karke baithe hain. Debate pe debate kar rahe hain. Humein tumhara debate nahi chahiye, humein tumahra bhashan nahi chahiye. Humein vaccine chahiye, humein bed chahiye aur humein oxygen chahiye. Kaam karo” (Ministers are only engaging themselves in debates. We don’t want your debate. We want vaccines, hospital beds and oxygen supply).

It may be mentioned that for the past few weeks, India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases. People are struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.

In some incidents, patients have died due to interruption in oxygen supply at the hospitals. The Healthcare system is overburden.

Sonu Sood, Salman Khan

In such a helpless situation, some people are trying to help needy persons. Sonu Sood is one among them. He is leaving no stone unturned to help COVID-19 patients. Recently, he has helped a 25-year-old girl by getting her airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital.

The actor is now bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who is also known for his philanthropy, and Zee Entertainment have pledged to donate a portion of the earnings of the actor’s next movie, ” Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” for COVID-19 relief activities.