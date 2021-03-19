Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

She took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

She wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact within these past few days to get tested too,” she wrote

“I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light.” she added.

Nikki was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss this year. She was declared as the second runner-up of the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Recently, Nikki made headlines for her comments on Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar during an interview with VJ Andy. This led to a top trend ‘Nikki Tamboli Aukat Mein Reh’ on Twitter.

However, Tamboli gave a befitting reply to the trolls by tweeting, “Oh wow! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai??”