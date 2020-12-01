Bigg Boss 14 gets its first finalist

Mumbai: After the Bigg Boss 14’s host superstar Salman Khan made a shocking announcement that only four contestants will make it to the finale week, the show got its first finalist on Monday. In the last episode, Bigg Boss announced Eijaz Khan as the first finalist of the season.

In order to secure a place among the top four finalists, Bigg Boss on Monday (30 November) gave the housemates a task wherein they had to reveal their ‘deep, dark’ secrets.

How Eijaz Khan became the first finalist?

In an emotional task, Eijaz Khan revealed how he was molested as a kid. Eijaz also shares that he saw a therapist later in life to get over the incident. He does not blame himself for it, because he was only a little child when it happened. But, he regrets the fact that he could not tell his father about it.

This confession shocks everyone and they all share that how they can now relate Eijaz’ angs

In the end, the housemates concluded that Eijaz Khan deserved to win the immunity stone for his courage to speak about such a traumatic incident. Thus, Eijaz was saved from this week’s nominations and he went on to secure a place in the finals.

What other contestants revealed?

During the task, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce before entering the show, while Nikki Tamboli said she was kidnapped and cheated when she was 19 years old.

Jasmin Bhasin shared that she tried to end her life after facing several rejections in the industry and Abhinav Shukla opened up that he had gone bankrupt after his first film bombed at the box office.

Kavita Kaushik recalled an incident wherein she was harassed by her maths teacher when she was just 11, but her mother refused to believe her.

While their touching stories moved each other, however, the contestants felt that Eijaz’ story to be the strongest of all. This confession let Eijaz Khan to become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14.