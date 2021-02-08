Bigg Boss 14 grand finale to be aired on THIS date

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is inching towards its grand finale. It is being reported that the show, which was launched in October 2020, will air its last episode on February 20 or 21.

Colors channel has released a new promo to announce the replacement for ‘Bigg Boss 2020’ on weekdays with other shows. As per the promo, a romantic drama titled ‘Bawara Dil’ will replace the show at 10:30pm slot. The promo of ‘Bawara Dil’ has confirmed that ‘Bigg Boss 14’ will air its grand finale episode on February 20. Check out the promo here:

Though Bigg Boss 14 got a good start, it did not match the viewers’ expectations, and many termed it boring initially. Later, the maker did their best to garner audiences’ attention with the addition of many challengers and toofani seniors. However, since the last few weeks, BB 14 a place in the TRP list and has picked pace and grabbed eyeballs.

Arshi Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 14

The model-actor and former BB contestant Arshi Khan, who entered the house as a challenger in December last year, was evicted from the show on Sunday. This week, apart from Rahul Vaidya, the entire house was nominated for eviction.

After Arshi Khan’s elimination, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jyotika Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Paras Chhabra will join Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, respectively, as their connection.