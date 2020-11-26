Bigg Boss 14: Has telly bahu Rubina Dilaik lost the plot?

New Delhi, Nov 26 : Rubina Dilaik is one of the famous bahus of the small screen, but her journey in the Bigg Boss house is not turning out to be smooth sailing.

She is insecure. She has a superior complex. She is dominating — these are some of the accusations fellow housemates have highlighted in the ongoing “Bigg Boss 14” so far. That she is not quite the popular one in the hiouse is proved by her frequent nominations.

Several fellow contestants have even slammed her for acting like a teacher, and Rahul Vaidya called her “shikshika” (school mistress) during his fight with her. The name has stuck.

Rubina is known for her roles in shows like “Chotti Bahu”, “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev” and “Jeannie Aur Juju” among others. She started her “Bigg Boss” journey with the ready advantage that telly-bahus on the show come with.

Yet, she had a tough note right away, with the seniors making her one of the rejected contestants, and making her stay in the garden area.

In fact, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also felt that she did not use the situation to her advantage, and wasted the opportunity by cribbing and bickering.

In one instance, her attitude irked superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show. Salman gave her a choice to leave the house. The incident happened when the contestants were given a task to perform by Bigg Boss, which Rubina refuses to participate in saying it is against her self-respect.

“Main iss prakriya ka part nahi hoon. I am not a bin of garbage. Ab hamare ghar ke mukhya bol rahe hai ki tumhaare dimaag mein kachra hai. Mujhe uss cheez se problem hai (I am not a part of this task. I am not a bin of garbage. Now the head of the house is saying that you have garbage in your brain. I have a problem with that),” she is seen saying in the clip.

Later, Salman reprimanded her.

“Rubina aapka point unacceptable hai. Bigg Boss ke rules se aapko aapatti hai (Rubina, your point is unacceptable. You have problems with Bigg Boss rules),” Salman said, and asked her what she was doing on the show if she did not want to participate in the task.

There was a time when she was called out for leading a fight against Bigg Boss, instead of her contestants.

Now, Rubina is being labelled as a teacher for her extremely prim behaviour on the game show. In fact, her friend Jasmin Bhasin also said that she has a superiority complex. In a recent episode, Kavita Kaushik took a dig at her and said that she is insecure, which is in contrast to the show she did, referencing “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Her game is also being labelled weak, which comes as a shocker for many because she entered the house with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

Most Bigg Boss watchers felt the couple going into the hosue together would give them an edge as they would be able to sway decisions to their benefit, and have more dominance. That feeling has subsided, and has been replaced by the emotion that probably they are the ones who are spoiling each other’s game. This was pointed out by Salman as well.

With the game getting more intense, it will be interesting to watch how Rubina changes things for her.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.