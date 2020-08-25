Bigg Boss 14 latest update: Show postponed for a month?

Mumbai: India’s most-awaited and controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to premiere its season 4 on Colors channel and the promos have already gone air with viewers eagerly waiting for the show to begin.

Reportedly, the contestants were supposed to be kept in a quarantine period of at least a week or more starting this month-end and the show was supposed to go live from the 5th of September. But according to a few sources, there has been a major change in plans.

According to sources, as the set of Bigg Boss is affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai in the past week, makers of the show were forced to push the show date by a month.

“The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October,” sources revealed.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers and nothing has been finalized yet.

Bigg Boss 14 has already been in news for its unique theme this year. Heavily influenced by the lockdown in the view of the pandemic situation, Salman Khan in a teaser mentioned how the scene will be different this year.

Reportedly, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh have been finalized to be a part of the reality show among others.

Bigg Boss 13 was the most successful as well as the most controversial season of the reality show so far. It was won by TV actor Sidharth Shukla. Model Asim Riaz stood as the first runner-up.