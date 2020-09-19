Bigg Boss 14: No physical tasks, no bed sharing, covid tests weekly

Mumbai: The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is almost here and we can’t keep calm! The reality show which is known for its spiced up and dramatic contestants will premiere on October 3. Ever since Bigg Boss 14 started making headlines with its promos, rumours on who will be seen locked inside Salman Khan’s house started doing rounds on the media and internet.

Not only this, but there is also buzz around how the Bigg Boss house will look like this year. Known for its beautiful and never-seen-before interiors, fans are looking out for various social media pages for just a glimpse.

Bigg Boss 14 leaked pictures

This year, the theme of Bigg Boss 14 house is indeed going to be different and unique as the makers are keeping pandemic woes in mind.

According to the earlier reports, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will reportedly have a jungle theme and will be inspired by the lockdown situation. Additionally, hygiene and social distancing are also said to be themes incorporated in this year’s outing of Bigg Boss. It is also said that the elimination will be done based on contestants’ hygiene as well.

Inside pictures of the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house have leaked and are posted by several fan pages on social media.

There are also few photos that are circulating which shows that the house has been divided into three zones Red, Orange and Green. Green symbolizes the safest zone while the Red is the danger zone. There also happens to be a gallery section and a beautiful pool area.

Latest Bigg Boss updates

Bigg Boss fan page Instagram handle ”Khabri” updated the fans about the latest developments and additions this time. Keeping in the mind the precautions to be followed to ensure the safety of the contestants, here are few rules of Bigg Boss 14 house.

No double Beds or Bed Sharing for Contestants

No plate or Glass sharing

No physical physical task During initial weeks wherein Contestants can Touch each other

Covid Tests Weekly

Pre Lockdown experience for contestants

According to media reports, the contestants will get to enjoy all the pre-lockdown experiences in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The makers of the show have also planned to have a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house. The report says that contestants will be given luxuries that they used to enjoy in pre-Covid times.