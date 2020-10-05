Bigg Boss 14: Rubina and Abhinav feel show will test their relationship

Mumbai, Oct 5 : Real life actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are housemates on Bigg Boss 14. The idea of a husband and wife participating together in the controversial show is not commonplace, and they say the experience should put their relationship to test.

“Abhinav and I have always kept our relationship private. We don’t like to share much stuff about us. So, it would be challenging for us to showcase our bond in the public domain. Hope we come out stronger,” Rubina told IANS.

Agreed Abhinav: “The show will prove how strong we are as couple. It will be a test of our relationship. It’s a challenge to deal with other 11 to 12 people inside the house.”

On the one thing she will miss while inside the house, Rubina said: “I love homemade ghee. My meal is incomplete without it. Unfortunately, I could not carry it along with me. I will miss eating rotis with ghee applied on them!”

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018.

Source: IANS

