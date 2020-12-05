Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 3:34 pm IST
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Irked by lack of enthusiasm, superstar host Salman Khan has asked singer Rahul Vaidya to leave the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14. 

In the latest promo of the show, Salman is seen asking Rahul to leave the show as he didn’t perform in the last task, and was not even motivated to be part of it. 

In the last ticket to the finale task, Rahul easily gave up his chance to grab it from his fellow  housemates. In fact, when he gave up, Bigg Boss also questioned his decision to not even put up a fitting fight. 

In a video shared by Colors channel on Twitter, Salman is angry at Rahul for not giving his 100 per cent during the task. The Bollywood superstar then asked Rahul to leave the house due to “a lack of enthusiasm and interest” towards the show.

READ:  Parents-to-be Anushka, Virat's net worth will make your jaws drop

When Salman asks Rahul: “‘Rahul, itni ichchha nahi ab rehne ki (don’t you have the slightest desire to stay in the show)?”, he replied, “yes”. Salman then pointed out Rahul’s “lack of enthusiasm and lack of interest towards the show”. 

At that point, Rahul is seen saying that he would like to elaborate the reason for his disinterest, to which Salman replied, “Iski zaroorat nahi hai (no need). Please leave Rahul.”

The singer’s fans are shocked at the latest development. 

“Wtf is that??? Is Salman sir serious? He don’t have interest with the show ? Rahul ? Oh common! Rahul will return , else your show gonna go vein,” a user wrote. 

READ:  Anil Kapoor's intense cycling video is all the inspiration we need to stay fit

“This show is getting worse day by day like seriously deserving contestant is eliminated not done n this hypocrites gonna win the trophy shame #RahulVaidya ye to dipika kakkar wale season ke jaisa hi hogya,” another commented. 

“Disgusting! We can easily see that to make Rubina win they are creating this scene to @rahulvaidya23,coz everyone understands that he is the one n only competition.Till today many contestant didn’t given 100% in all tasks even your finalist Abhinav,” wrote another user.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 3:34 pm IST
Back to top button