Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to host season 14

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will host season 14 of Bigg Boss that is scheduled to go on air in the month of September.

As per the report, the actor who has been at his farmhouse is all set to join the show.

Participants of the show

Concerned persons are already in contact with the prospective participants of the show. Some of the expected participants of Bigg Boss 14 are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma.

Salman Khan’s fee

The actor will be paid Rs. 16 crore per week as his fee for hosting the show. Last year, the actor charged Rs. 12-14 crore per week.

Out of 13 BigBoss seasons, the actor has hosted 10. He joined the show in 2011.

For season 4, 5 and 6, the actor charged Rs. 2.5 crore per episode. For season 7, 8, 9 and 10, he charged Rs. 5 crore, 5.5 crore, 7-8 crore and 8 crore per episode respectively.

To host Bigg Boss 12 season, he charged 300-350 crores.

Bigg Boss 13

It may be mentioned that last year, the Bigg Boss season started on 29th September 2019 and ended on 15th February 2020. The winner of the show was actor-model Siddharth Shukla.