Bigg Boss 14 scoops to be shared by Karan Wahi on new show, Bigg Buzz

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Actor Karan Wahi will share exclusive scoops about the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, on a new show titled Bigg Buzz.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be associated with one of the biggest reality shows in India, ‘Bigg Boss’, through the entertainment platform ‘Bigg Buzz’,” Karan said.

“The show is a one of a kind entertainer that appeals to viewers of all ages. Fans of the show are in for a gala time as we bring them closer to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house with fun challenges and an opportunity to interact with the contestants. I look forward to having candid conversations with the evictees and I am hoping to make them spill some beans on the biggest secrets of this season,” he added.

With “Bigg Buzz”, Karan will indulge in conversation with evicted contestants, and also discuss latest gossip and fan theories. The show streams on Voot from October 19.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.