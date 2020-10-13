Bigg Boss 14: Seniors eliminate Sara Gurpal as they found her fake

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actress Sara Gurpal became the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house which was through surprise eviction. Bigg Boss Toofani Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to choose one contestant from the nominated contestant to evict from the BB house. The BB Seniors took Sara’s name, who was asked to leave BB 14 house.

Bigg Boss 14 first elimination

Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli won immunity after performing tasks, others including Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya went straight into elimination.

Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were confused between Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani. However, Sidharth Shukla wanted Sara Gurpal out as he found her fake. He managed to curb Hina and Gauahar’s decision and got Sara evicted from the house.

Sara had got only one vote while Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani had got maximum votes.

Sara Gurpal’s controversy in Bigg Boss

Sara Gurpal is a Punjabi actress and singer. She got embroiled in controversy after entering the house after singer Tushar Kumar claimed to have tied the knot with Sara in 2014. Sara had claimed to be single while entering the BB house.





Sara Gurpal’s fans seem to be really upset over the news of her evictions. Netizens felt that the makers of the reality show are taking unfair decisions because Sara gave her all efforts to perform well.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli became the first contestant to be confirmed in the show. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were given the decision to choose between Nikki and Pavitra Punia