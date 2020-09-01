Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Contestants to have access to the outside world?

Mumbai: A lot of speculations and gossips are doing rounds ahead of the launch of India’s most talked about and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. From Salman Khan’s remuneration for hosting the show to the probable contestant’s list, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is surrounded by a lot of rumours.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, unlike the entire edition of Bigg Boss, contestants will get an update of the outside world. Never in the history of the show has it happened that the contestants have the information on what is going on outside the house. However, we need to wait until the show begins to know if these rumours are true or not.

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List:

Many rumours are doing rounds regarding the list of contestants who are likely to step inside the house. Many celebs like Zain Imam, Vivian D’Sena, Zaan Khan, Sugandha Mishra, Naina Singh, Jasmine Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Malkani are reportedly going inside the Bigg Boss house. But the confirmed list is yet to be announced.

Bigg Boss 14 house theme:

Bigg Boss 14 has already been in news for its unique theme this year. According to the earlier reports, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will reportedly have a jungle theme and will be inspired by the lockdown situation. It is also said that the elimination will be done on the basis of contestants’ hygiene as well.

Bigg Boss 14 dates:

Reportedly, the contestants were supposed to be kept in a quarantine period of at last week of August and the show was supposed to go live from the 5th of September. But according to a few sources, there has been a major change in plans.

According to sources, as the set of Bigg Boss is affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai in August, makers of the Bigg Boss were forced to push the show date by a month. The official date is also yet to be announced.