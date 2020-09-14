Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Everything you need to know about the show

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 14 team have announced with a new promo the launch date of the reality show’s latest season. The upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be going on air from October 3, which is when the launch episode will be aired and contestants will enter the show.

Colors TV took to their Twitter handles and released a new promo where Salman Khan can be seen saying, “Boredome hoga chaknachoor, tension ka udega fuse, stress ka bajega band, hopelessness ki bajegi pungi. Ab scene paltega aur Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab.”

Salman wears a mask in the promo and is handcuffed in chains. By the end of the short clip, he is free as he announces that the grand premiere night of BB 14 is October 3.

Salman Khan’s new promo

Bigg Boss 14 date and time

Bigg Boss 14 begins from October 3, 2020. The most talked about reality show will be airing all week. It will run on weekdays at 10:30 pm and on the weekends at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

The list of participating contestants in Bigg Boss 14 has been kept a closely guarded secret and no names of participants for this season have leaked yet. If the reports and speculations are to be believed, the potential contestants those who are likely to enter the show are Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Malkhani to name a few.

House theme

Bigg Boss 14 has already been in the news for its unique theme this year. According to the earlier reports, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will reportedly have a jungle theme and will be inspired by the lockdown situation. Additionally, hygiene and social distancing are also said to be themes incorporated in this year’s outing of Bigg Boss. It is also said that the elimination will be done based on contestants’ hygiene as well.

According to media reports, the contestants will get to enjoy all the pre-lockdown experiences in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The makers of the show have also planned to have a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house. The report says that contestants will be given luxuries that they used to enjoy in pre-Covid times.