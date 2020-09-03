Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Will godwoman Radhe Maa enter the show?

Mumbai: The new season of one of the most talked-about and controversial reality show Bigg Boss is around the corner and fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the contestant list soon. While the makers of the show haven’t yet confirmed the final list of contestants, several names including the controversial Radhe Maa are being associated with Bigg Boss 14.

And now, if the buzz is to be believed then self-proclaimed godwoman Radhe Maa has been reportedly approached by the makers of Bigg Boss to participate in the Salman Khan hosted the show. It is being said that she was approached by the makers of the show for last season but she will likely be a part of the upcoming season.

Who is Radhe Maa?

Radhe Maa, whose original name is Sukhvinder Kaur, has been a prominent figure in Punjab. She was born in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab and has been on the spiritual path ever since she was young.

However, no official confirmation by the makers of Bigg Boss or Radhe Maa’s representatives has been released yet.

But if the latest reports turn out to be true, then the show will definitely get spiced up just like the season 10 when self-proclaimed godman Swami Om became a part of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 Probable Contestants List:

Speaking about the other probable contestants who are likely to take part in Bigg Boss 14, it is being said that Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Nalini Negi, and Naina Singh have accepted the offer. Meanwhile, actress Disha Vkani who is popular for playing the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also approached by the makers to become a part of the most controversial show. But the confirmed list is yet to be announced.

Reportedly, the contestants were supposed to be kept in a quarantine period of at last week of August and the show was supposed to go live from the 5th of September. But the makers of the Bigg Boss were forced to push the show date by a month due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The official launch date is also yet to be announced.