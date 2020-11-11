Bigg Boss 14: Who is Disha Parmar, the girl Rahul Vaidya proposed?

Mumbai: In the latest promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, audiences will get to watch singer Rahul Vaidya proposing the girl in his life, Disha Parmar on her birthday. Ever since the promo clip starting doing rounds on social media, TV actress Disha has occupied a spot on the trends list.

Rahul in tonight’s episode confesses in front of the contestants and world that he has been seeing her for two years now.

In the video, Rahul is seen talking about Disha Parmar before he goes down on his knees, presents a ring and turns around to reveal “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. Disha’s name is written on the front of his shirt.

Check out the Instagram video below:

Who is Disha Parmar?

Image Source: Instagram

Disha Parmar is a Television actress, best-known for her TV show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ which aired from 2012-2014. She played Pankhuri in the show opposite TV star Nakuul Mehta.

Apart from that, she was also seen as a contestant in ‘Box Cricket League 1’ and she had also made an appearance in ‘Bigg Boss 9’ as a guest. In 2017, she was seen in the TV show ‘Woh Apna Sa’.

Disha Parmar also collaborated with Rahul Vaidya for a music video titled ‘Yaad Teri’ in 2019.

Rahul Vaidya’s interview

Image Source: Instagram

Just before entering Bigg Boss 14 house singer Rahul Vaidya spoke to TOI and said that he and Disha Parmar are just good friends.

“Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and anything was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don’t get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked,” Rahul said.