Bigg Boss 14: Who is Eijaz Khan, a noted artist from Hyderabad?

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated Television artists, Eijaz Khan is currently making headlines with his performance in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. He has been a part of many TV shows, films, songs and also digital shows.

Family and educational background

Born on August 28, 1975, Eijaz Khan hails from Hyderabad, India. The actor had a difficult childhood as his parents got separated when he was just 3.



While he had to move to Mumbai with his father and elder brother Imran Khan, his mother chose to stay in Hyderabad. She gave birth to Eijaz’s younger sister, but Eijaz could not see his sister for almost 13 years.

Eijaz Khan has obtained his Civil Engineering Degree and as per few reports, his first job was to sell ICICI bonds, at Chembur, Mumbai.

Eijaz Khan’s showbiz career

Eijaz Khan started his career as a professional background dancer and he worked in Bollywood films like Chachi 420 (1997). He played small roles in the films ‘Thakshak’ (1999) and Sohail-Khan starrer ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya‘.

He gained popularity with his impressive roles in various TV serials.

In 2003, Eijaz Khan debuted in the popular Hindi TV Serial, ‘Kahiin Toh Hoga’ in which he played the role of Varun Raheja. Apart from that, he had also appeared in various serials including Kayaamat, Kusum, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Koi Dil Mein Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.





His supporting roles in movies like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Zilla Ghaziabad’ also helped him to push his showbiz career.

Eijaz has also done a few web series on the digital platform.

Awards and Achievements

Eijaz Khan took home various awards including two Garv Indian TV Awards, the Indian Telly Award, and Zee Gold Award for his amazing acting roles.

When Eijaz Khan confessed about depression

The actor has been very vocal about his sufferings. Recently Eijaz Khan had confessed inside the house of Bigg Boss that he had suffered from mental illnesses in the past and was on therapies to overcome those, and the actor thinks he is yet not over the mental illness. He still fears his mental issues.

Eijaz also revealed he was away from the limelight and work for quite a long time as he was suffering from anxiety and mental stress. For him, his depression was his biggest challenge in life.

Life has been an emotional roller coaster ride for Eijaz Khan — with a troubled childhood and complicated relationships, the actor has experienced a lifetime of upheavals.