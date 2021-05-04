Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passes away

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 4. Nikki took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. She had even held a puja at her residence praying for her brother Jatin’s recovery from Covid-19. Nikki penned an emotional note for her brother and also shared a series of pictures of him. “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same, It broke our hearth to lose you, You didn’t go alone, For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again.”

On April 30, Nikki took to her Instagram story to inform her fans that her brother was battling the deadly coronavirus. She also made an appeal to fans to send her brother blessings. In the heartfelt post, she said that she and her family need strength to battle the terrible ordeal of the virus.

She wrote, “Need lot of blessings for my brother who is currently fighting with COVID and many other things and since very very long time. Need strength to me and my entire family.”

On Saturday, Nikki Tamboli even organised a puja at her home praying for her brother Jatin. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures where she is seen sitting in front of a havan.

In March, Nikki had also tested positive for the coronavirus and was home quarantined. After her recovery, Nikki spoke on her ‘harrowing experience’. “It’s so bad. I have been through Covid and I know how difficult it is to survive. We’re blessed if we have the amenities but those who’re not getting beds, it’s so difficult to survive. It’s like going through hell. I’d request everyone to take precaution because the situation post contracting the virus becomes more difficult. We don’t have the proper infrastructure in place now. It’s always better to take precautions,” she had said.

Nikki Tamboli became popular after her strong stint in Bigg Boss season 14. She emerged as the second runner-up of the season. She is known for her roles in films such as ‘Kanchana 3’, ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’ and ‘Thippara Meesam’.