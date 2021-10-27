Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan slammed for making fun of ‘Karwa Chauth’

Mumbai: It’s been three weeks since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has started. The show and its contestants are leaving no stone unturned to hit headlines for their ugly fights and antics inside the house. In latest episode, Afsana Khan was seen telling that she is keeping ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast for her fiance Saajz.

Afsana Khan fakes her fast

However, it was fake. Housemates including Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal were seen telling Afsana that she can go in the corner and eat her food. They were also seen convincing her that Bigg Boss will cut her eating scene and that will not be shown on the screen. But, makers did the opposite. They revealed Afsana’s fake fast on the national television by showcasing her eating clips.

And now, several viewers of Bigg Boss 15 are slamming Afsana Khan for making fun of Karwa Chauth. They also accused her of hurting their religious sentiments. One social media user wrote, “#AfsanaKhan you made a mockery out of #KarvaChauth insulting our religion and the sentiments attached to this occasion. You have no idea about karwachauth and its importance for the ladies who keep this vrat diligently. Please dont make a mockery of hindu traditions. #BiggBoss15.”

#AfsanaKhan you made a mockery out of #KarvaChauth insulting our religion and the sentiments atrached to this occasion. You have no idea about karwachauth and its importance for the ladies who keep this vrat diligently. Please dont make a mockery of hindu traditions. #BiggBoss15 — Ashish (@Ashishevs) October 27, 2021

#AfsanaKhan is making joke of Karva Chauth Fast !! Is that ok for you @BigBoss15_ please answer @BeingSalmanKhan !! She is eating food and pretending she has kept #KarvaChauth fast !! Anything for TRP #BigBoss15 #BigBoss #bycottafsanakhan — Ankush Bhatia (@i_am_ankie) October 26, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 nominated contestants

Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. A few inside sources are saying that Akasa has maximum chances of being evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.