Bigg Boss 15: All 6 female contestants, photos & their educational qualifications

Mumbai: One of the most awaited shows of the year, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin from October 2. This season, makers have introduced a new ‘jungle theme’ where the contestants will have to fight for all the necessities before entering the main house.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 has got its list of confirmed contestants — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal and Miesha Iyer.

Here, we bring you the list of all 6 female contestants, their gorgeous photos and educational backgrounds.

Bigg Boss 15 female contestants

1. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty has got a B. Com degree from the well-known Mumbai college, Sydenham College. She is a fashion designer, interior designer and an actress.

2. Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht has worked as a journalist before. She is now into the acting world and best known for portraying Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

3. Tejasswi Prakash Wayagankar

Tejaswi did her engineering from Mumbai University. She is known for playing the lead role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. In 2020, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

4. Vidhi Pandya

Vidhi Pandya is a graduate, who is currently into Indian television industry She is known for television shows Udaan, Balika Vadhu and Tum Aise Hi Rehna.

5. Akasa Singh

Akasa Singh is an Indian singer and performer. She is most known for her song Naagin with Aastha Gill. She debuted with “Kheech Meri Photo” from the 2016 Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam.

6. Miesha Iyer

Miesh Iyer holds a graduate degree. Miesha started her acting career with the popular web series “Hadh” that released in 2017. She was on the list of top 5 contestants of Ace of Space. In 2019, Miesha Iyer participated in the MTV dating show “Splitsvilla Season 12”.