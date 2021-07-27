Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani in, Aditya Narayan out of the show

Mumbai: After a lot of buzz doing around about who will and who will not be a part of the much-awaited new season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, now there has been a confirmation that Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Arjun Bijlani will be a part of the show and TV show host Aditya Narayan will not be participating.

Arjun has been a very popular name in the television industry for more than a decade. After participating in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor is now heading towards Bigg Boss.

According to a report by a tabloid, Arjun was going back and forth on his remuneration before signing the show. But, he has now locked the deal as he is satisfied with his remuneration and has made up his mind to stay away from his family for a few more months.

He has been a face of Colors TV and had appeared in their superhit shows including Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others.

Meanwhile, another popular face on Indian TV, Aditya Narayan who is a singer and TV show host clarified his participation on the show.

From the past few days, there were reports that stated Aditya Narayan is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. However, the popular Indian Idol host has come out and clarified that he is not participating in the upcoming season.

In one of his recent Instagram stories, Aditya shared that he’d be happy to feature on the show as a guest or host it, but he has no desire to participate in it as a contestant. He also wished luck to the channel and the participants.

He wrote, “Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great.”

courtesy- Instagram

Just like Aditya, last month actress Bhumika Chawla stopped the rumour mill from going abuzz about her participation in Bigg Boss.

TV actor Neha Marda is the first confirmed contestant on the show this season.

Neha Marda is known for her role in the popular Colors TV show Balika Vadhu as Gehna. She is currently seen in Zee TV’s show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She made her debut with the TV show Saath Rahega Always on Sahara One.