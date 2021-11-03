Bigg Boss 15: Asim, Himanshi react to Simba calling Umar ‘aantakvadi’

Mumbai: Rivalries inside Bigg Boss 15 are getting intense with each passing day. Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal’s physical fight is the major highlight of this week. In one of the unseen video, which is surfacing online Umar was heard saying to Ieshaan Sehgal that Simba had referred to him as an ‘atankwadi’ (terrorist) during a task.

This video went viral after Simba made headlines for pushing Umar into the pool after a heated argument. This has not gone down well with the fans of the show, and they have slammed Simba on social media for using the word ‘atankwadi’ and asking him not to wear ‘soorma’s. Hashtags such as #JusticeForUmarRiaz and #EvictSimba have also been trending on social media.

Simba : “Task mein tu aatankwadi lagta hai, surma nahi lagaya kar”



Is this playing with dignity? How can he pass such comments? WTF😡 Pathetic!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss #UmarRiaz | #UmarArmy | #BiggBoss15pic.twitter.com/L8szcWQmaK — Team Umar Riaz Official 👑 (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz react

Now, Umar Riaz’s younger brother-Bigg Boss 13’s finalist Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana have come out in support of the contestant.

Bigg Boss personalities Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz (Instagram)

Asim took to his Twitter and wrote, “It will hurt @realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication It will require will power You will need to make healthy decisions You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal, It will be worth it.”

On the other hand, Himanshi slammed makers for changing the rules every year and said that Simba will be proven right in the end. She tweeted, “Chahe support kro ya nahi kro …. yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt…kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga.”

Chahe support kro ya nahi kro …. yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt…kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 2, 2021

Simba Nagpal call Umar Riaz ‘terrorist’

For the unversed, in a clip that has been shared online, Umar Riaz is seen telling Ieshaan Sehgaal, “He (Simba Nagpal) keeps saying tera koi astitva nahi hai. Bro har cheez ko personally mat le yaar! Bhai mai ek cheez tere ko batata hu. Aise teri aankhein badi innocent hain. Lekin jab tu task me hota hai na, atankwadi lagta hai (He keeps telling me that I do not have an identity. Do not take everything personally. He tells me ‘your eyes are innocent but when you go for the tasks, you look like a terrorist).”

