‘Bigg Boss 15’: Bappi Lahiri, Farah Khan, Bhuvan Bam to appear on show

Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian became the first four contestants to enter Bigg Boss 15 main house

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 17th October 2021 1:07 pm IST
'Bigg Boss 15': Bappi Lahiri, Farah Khan, Bhuvan Bam to appear on show
Salman Khan, Bhuvan Bam, Bappi Lahri and Farah Khan on Bigg Boss 15 (IANS)

Mumbai: This week of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has witnessed many moments of conflicts, verbal wars and contestants have tried to demonstrate their power in the ‘Bigg Boss’ jungle.

However Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian became the first four contestants to enter the main house.

Beside this Afsana has fought many of her fellow contestants this week and said some things that have brought down the wrath of ‘Bigg Boss’ on her. Thus the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode started with Afsana Khan facing Salman Khan‘s wrath for her terrible behaviour.

MS Education Academy

Now the second day of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is going to be special with a starry evening. Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, filmmaker Farah Khan along with comedian, writer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam will be seen as celebrity guests.

While contestants will be dancing on the popular tracks of Bappi Lahiri, Farah will be giving some reality checks to the contestants. Afsana will be seen calling herself a fan of Bappi Lahiri and Salman pulling her leg by saying she is a female Bappi Lahiri.

Bhuvan will be seen interacting with the host and promoting his web show ‘Dhindora’. Salman will also be giving some tasks to the contestants.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button