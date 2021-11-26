Bigg Boss 15: Bharti, Harsh comment on funny tasks, Vishal dresses up like a girl

Mumbai: Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa gave their commentary on the funny tasks performed by ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants while sitting inside a radio room.

The contestants were seen doing some fun tasks like smearing cream all over them and putting on ridiculous get-ups to get their attention. A shirtless Umar Riaz does horseback riding on Neha Bhasin to get Shamita to look at them.

On the other hand, Vishal dresses up like a girl and walks up to Shamita to say: “Your sister is here”

Rajiv Adatia goes after Nishant and makes all kinds of funny annoying sounds in his ears.

Jay starts applying lipstick on Shamita. She struggles to hide her amusement but manages to keep her eyes off him. Bharti asks Haarsh: “Who do you think will be going out?”

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.