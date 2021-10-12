Bigg Boss 15: Bottom 3 contestants, their weekely remuneration

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 15 moves ahead with many twists and turns, all the dramatic elements that make it so riveting are already in full play. All the junglewasis are giving their best and using all possible tactics to survive in the forest. However, there are a couple of contestants who are failing to entertain the audience with their game.

Going by the social media buzz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh and Vidhi Pandya are the bottom 3 contestants who are failing to deliver the required content. A few netizens have even termed Ieshaan as ‘fake lover’ and Vidhi as ‘fake allegator’. Fans are even finding these contestants as most irritating and even demanding the makers to remove them show. See what fans are tweeting below:

Most likely #IeshaanSehgaal #Akasasingh #VidhiPandya will be in bottom three, inme se hi koi ja sakta hai #Biggboss15 #bb15 — Shiv Bhakt Back Up (@BackBhakt) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at how much they are earning per week for their stint inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

Bigg Boss 15 bottom contestants

1. Ieshaan Sehgal

Hailing from Delhi, Ieshaan Sehgal is an actor, model and bodybuilder. He has appeared on television shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh on Star Plus, he has also worked on a few MTV shows, and music singles like Hunter with Baani J and Paagalpan. Bigg Boss 15 makers are reportedly paying him Rs 2 lakhs per week for his stay inside Salman Khan‘s show.

2. Vidhi Pandya

Vidhi Pandya, who has been in the television industry since 2014, kick-started her career with the popular show Tum Aise Hi Rehna in 2014. Following this, she acted in Balika Vadhu and in 2016, became a household name with her character Imli in Udaan. She had the lead role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, opposite Mohit Kumar. Vidhi is reportedly getting paid Rs 4 lakhs per week to stay inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

3. Akasa Singh

Akasa Singh made her debut in the music industry with the hit number “Kheech Meri Photo.” She has made a special place for herself in the music world with hit songs to her credit like “Aithey Aa” from Bharat, “Dil Na Jaaneya” from Good Newzz, “Maserati” and “Shola” among more. Makers are paying her Rs 5 lakhs per week, according to reports.

Meanwhile, after Sahil Shroff’s elimination last week, 15 contestants are left in the show. They are — Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal.