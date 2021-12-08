Bigg Boss 15: Case filed against Umar Riaz

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz has landed in legal soup after a fashion designer named Faizan Ansari filed a police complaint against him. According to reports, Ansari has accused Umar of deliberately crediting a different label for the branded clothes he is wearing on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

A case has been registered against Umar Riaz in local Mumbai court, reports said.

For those who don’t know, every year Bigg Boss contestants promote different brands for the outfits they wear while living in the house.

It is being reported that all the outfits that are worn by Umar Riaz is being supplied by Ansari. Umar allegedly defamed his brand by giving credits to a different label, which is illegal.

Speaking to media, Ansari called Umar a “fraud” and also added that he will definitely bring the real character of the contestant in front of the people and let them know who exactly he is in reality. Watch it out below:

Breaking #BiggBoss15#FaizAnsari Talks to media after filing police complaint against #UmarRiaz regarding his desingner cloths in the house pic.twitter.com/XgvcqARfmm — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 7, 2021

An official clarification from Umar’s team is still awaited.

Surgeon by profession, Umar has been grabbing a lot of attention for his straightforwardness and gameplay inside Bigg Boss 15. He has been winning hearts for the way he performs tasks in a balanced way. Fans are even rooting for him to win the coveted trophy and hashtags such as ‘UmarRiazRealBoss’, ‘UmarRiazArmy’ and ‘UmarRiazSquad’ have been trending on Twitter.