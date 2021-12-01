Bigg Boss 15: Confirmed TOP 2; they are most searched on google

Mumbai: India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 15 is slowly managing to pick up the pace. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which failed to entertain the audience in the beginning weeks, is now witnessing TRP boost, thanks to the interesting wild card contestants.

Bigg Boss 15 house is currently divided into two halves — VIP and Non-VIP. Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia are non-VIPs. Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, and Marathi Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale are VIPs.

Bigg Boss 15 TOP 2

As the show is slowly moving closer towards finale, it seems like audience have already chosen their top 2 favourite contestants. Going by the social media buzz, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the two contestants who will be reaching top 2. Let us tell you that, Karan and Tejasswi, fondly called as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, are two of the most hyped contestants inside BB 15 house since day 1.

Exclusive and confirmed:-



Right from beginning of #BiggBoss15 #KaranKundrra and #TejasswiPrakash are most searched contestant on Google trends and they are Ruling on ORMAX list too from week 1



So undoubtedly #TejRan are top 2 of BB 15



Retweet if you are happy🔥 — Biggboss Khabri (@Bb_15_Khabri) November 30, 2021

This is Impossible , yes pratik will be in top 3

But top 2 Karan and Tejasswi hi honge

4 Umar and 5 Shamita — 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐥 (@golden_girly) November 30, 2021

It is also to be noted that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the news for their growing fondness for each other. The duo keeps the viewers entertained with their cute banter and sizzling chemistry. Fans have already been thinking about their dating life outside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra deserve to be in Top 2



TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER pic.twitter.com/aVrp6f3PTm — ✨ (@ksharika11) November 28, 2021

What are your thoughts on this? Do Karan and Tejasswi deserve that position? Are they providing enough content to entertain the audience? Tell us your opinions in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more innteresting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.