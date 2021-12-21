Bigg Boss 15: Current highest paid contestant inside house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards its finale. The drama and entertainment quotient of the show seems to be increasing with each passing day. Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh got eliminated from BB 15. Post the double eviction last week, a total of 10 contestants are left inside the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss 15

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale entered the show as wild card contestants. Before they entered, Tejasswi Prakash was the highest paid contestant inside the house. But now, if the reports are to be believed, Rashami Desai is the current highest paid participant.

It is being said that Rashami, who charged Rs 1.2 crore in Bigg Boss 13, is getting a whopping amount of more than 20 lakhs per week. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. She is followed by Devoleena who is charging more than 12 lakhs per week.

Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai (Instagram)

Have a look at the list of old contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and their salaries below.

Tejasswi Prakash — 10 lakhs per week

Karan Kundrra — 8 lakhs per week

Shamita Shetty — 5 lakhs per week

Umar Riaz — 3 lakhs per week

Nishant Bhat — 2 lakhs per week

Pratik Sehajpal — 2 lakhs per week

Currently, Bigg Boss is conducting the Ticket To Finale tasks. Contestants are fighting and doing their best to make it to finale. Rakhi Sawant is the first finalist Bigg Boss 15.