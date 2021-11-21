‘Bigg Boss 15’: Devoleena calls Pratik the best player, Vishal is weak

New Delhi: Popular TV face Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is much known for playing ‘Gopi bahu’ in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and also for season 13 of ‘Bigg Boss’ and later she also appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Now the actress is back again on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as a wild card contestant along with Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale.

The actress is quite excited to be back on the show as she says: “I am really happy to be again on this show but of course I am nervous as it is a roller coaster ride inside the house and anything could happen.”

Any plan of action and Devoleena replies: “Nothing planned yet. It all depends on the game and contestants inside.”

Now when she is entering the house, how she looks at Pratik as a contestant, and the actress calling him a biggest ‘challenge’ for her, appreciates his game. “I really like his game and he is playing very well. And I always appreciate him as a contestant. I believe he will continue for a long period in the show as his game is very interesting. I found him as a biggest challenge for me inside the house,” adds Devoleena.

On talking about Shamita Shetty coming back in the show and how she finds her as a contestant, Devoleena responds: “Well frankly speaking I never liked her game, her attitude and behaviour with other contestants. If she will do the same with me, I will treat her the same way. If I will get bitter treatment from her, I will give her back that only.”

Devoleena says that Vishal Kotian is the weakest player. “Vishal’s game is crystal clear to everyone. And how someone can be called a strong player if his strategies and plans are all revealed to the housemates and audience also.”

For Devoleena, getting inside with Rashami is one of the best things. “Actually, going inside with her is the biggest hope and relief for me.”

Devoleena hopes to win the ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy. “Not only winning in this game will be a big achievement for me but it will also break the chain that wild card contestants can’t win and then there will be more wild card entries in the show,” concludes the actress.