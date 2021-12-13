Bigg Boss 15: ‘Doctor ho tum saale’, Salman targets Umar again; sparks outrage

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite intense. Host Salman Khan, who was missing on Saturday due to his professional commitments, appeared on Sunday’s episode to school the contestants. The episode saw Salman bashing the male contestants including Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia.

Salman Khan bashes Umar Riaz

The superstar pulled up Umar Riaz for his violent behaviour inside the house. While schooling Umar, Salman said, “Umar tum saale doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai kya, dimag nahi hai tum mein, sense nahi hai tum mein. Educated insan ho yaar, level pe raho. Aese izzat kamoge, tum kya sochte ho aese thumare numbers bdhenge? (You are a doctor, you are ill-mannered, you have no brain or sense? Why are you showing such crazy behaviour?…You earn respect, money will automatically will follow).”

Whatever #SalmanKhan said to #UmarRiaz he could've said this in a dignified way and make him understand where he is going wrong. There was no neee to drag his profession and degrade #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/IaDkTqHiwA — Mithila (@mithilaa03) December 12, 2021

Host compares Riaz brothers

Not just this, Salman Khan went on to drag Umar’s brother Asim Riaz and also told the former to not follow his ‘baddimag’ brother. He said, “Asim baddimag tha…aisa hona chahiye. Yeh dekho dono bhaiyon mein farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna. Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge..padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho.”

Angry netizens react

It seems like Salman’s words towards Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz did not go well with the netizens who slammed the superstar for degrading them. Asim’s girlfriend and BB 13’s contestant Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter and took an indirect dig at Salman.

She tweeted, “This is wrong… One person has done his job or apka show bb13 over ho gya… stop dragging his name… tab yahi Asim He-Man tha #weloveasimriaz Aisa lag raha bhaiyo ke beech me rift create kar rahe (It seems they’re tyring to create a rift between the two brothers).”

This is wrong ..One person has done his job or apka show bb13 over ho gya ………stop dragging his name…… tab yahi Asim heman tha #weloveasimriaz

Aisa lag raha bhaiyo ke beech me rift create kar rahe — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 12, 2021

Check out some more reactions below:

In the past too, Salman was slammed by the Bigg Boss viewers for dragging Umar’s profession and calling him a “violent doctor”. Many even demanded an apology from the makers and host who attacked Umar on the basis of his profession.

What is your take on this?