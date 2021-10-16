Bigg Boss 15: Dr Umar Riaz in finale? Know TOP 3

Mumbai: One of the most hyped contestants in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss is Umar Riaz. Doctor by profession, Umar is the elder brother of Asim Riaz who was Bigg Boss 13’s finalist and much-loved participant of that season.
‘Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts’ trends
According to The Real Khabri, Umar Riaz has won the ‘Sultani Akhada’ of tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. He defeated Ieshaan Sehgal. Ever since the news of his win went viral, ‘Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts’ has been trending on social media. Many of his fans are saying that he will reach the top 3 for the way he manages to perform tasks like a pro.
Take a look at the tweets below:
For those who don’t watch Bigg Boss 15 regularly, Umar is quite a calm person and he has been entertaining the viewers with his unique antics. Umar Riaz has had an army of fans showing support to him ever since he was announced as the confirmed contestant by Bigg Boss 15 makers.
He is being lauded as an entertainer and giving his 100% in tasks by fans despite being injured on his forehead during a Bigg Boss assigned task.
Bigg Boss 15 TOP 3 finalists
Going by the social media buzz, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra are likely to reach the top 3. Netizens are also saying that the above-mentioned contestants are leaving no chance to entertain the audience with their very balanced game.
However, it is just the second week of the reality show and it will be too early to predict the winner and finalists of BB 15. Let’s wait and watch.