Bigg Boss 15: Dr Umar Riaz in finale? Know TOP 3

Mumbai: One of the most hyped contestants in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss is Umar Riaz. Doctor by profession, Umar is the elder brother of Asim Riaz who was Bigg Boss 13’s finalist and much-loved participant of that season.

‘Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts’ trends

According to The Real Khabri, Umar Riaz has won the ‘Sultani Akhada’ of tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. He defeated Ieshaan Sehgal. Ever since the news of his win went viral, ‘Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts’ has been trending on social media. Many of his fans are saying that he will reach the top 3 for the way he manages to perform tasks like a pro.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts is Trending with above 250K tweets In India



Retweet If You are Part Of Trend — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 16, 2021

Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts is Trending with above 250K tweets In India



Retweet If You are Part Of Trend — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 16, 2021

ASIM Squad and umar army keep voting umar riaz top 2 me hona chahiye not on 3 please vote from different Id #UmarIsTheBoss @imrealasim @realumarriaz @iamnomaanellahi pic.twitter.com/vexJUw9yMm — Riaz Brothers official FC (@asimriazteam7) October 7, 2021

Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts



One thing I love about #umarriaz is his natural way of playing game…. One of the most strongest player this season…. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 #Umar #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/mKcoommwWp — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 16, 2021

His Dedication towards the game speaks Volume



Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts@realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/2cu1bPmOWt — Bigg Boss Guru👁 (@_biggbossfc) October 16, 2021

In bb13 I was supporting Asim Riaz and then in bb14 no one now I am supporting Umar Riaz

So what does that mean

Of course Riaz brothers rocks



Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts — Shanzey Malik (@ShanzeyMalik5) October 16, 2021

For those who don’t watch Bigg Boss 15 regularly, Umar is quite a calm person and he has been entertaining the viewers with his unique antics. Umar Riaz has had an army of fans showing support to him ever since he was announced as the confirmed contestant by Bigg Boss 15 makers.

He is being lauded as an entertainer and giving his 100% in tasks by fans despite being injured on his forehead during a Bigg Boss assigned task.

Bigg Boss 15 TOP 3 finalists

Going by the social media buzz, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra are likely to reach the top 3. Netizens are also saying that the above-mentioned contestants are leaving no chance to entertain the audience with their very balanced game.

Winner Will be from Junglewasis.. (Original #BB15 Contestants).. Screen shot this.. No body from #BBOTT will be the winner..



I want #KaranKundrra, #UmarRiaz and #Tejasswiprakash to be in top 3.. — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) October 5, 2021

However, it is just the second week of the reality show and it will be too early to predict the winner and finalists of BB 15. Let’s wait and watch.