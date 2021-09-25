Bigg Boss 15: Droolworthy photos of Dr Umar Riaz go viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is just one week away from its premiere and fans are wondering what all drama will unravel in the controversial house of upcoming season. The participant list, unique features and show’s theme is already creating a lot of buzz among audience.

As fans are awaiting the arrival of BB 15, know who is Umar Riaz, a confirmed contestants who is set to enter Salman Khan’s show. We will also surf through his Instagram which is filled with drool worthy photos.

Who is Umar Riaz?

Umar Riaz is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz, who became a household name after participating in the show. He is a doctor by profession.

He has been featuring in music videos lately as an actor. He was recently seen in music video, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. In a pre-recorded video message, he said, “I can’t be happier as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I just want to tell everyone that bawal hoga (there’ll be chaos).”

Umar Riaz shared the news of him joining the ‘Bigg Boss’ house on his Twitter handle. “Guys it’s confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well,” he tweeted.

Take a look the pictures of Umar Riaz below.

More about Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2. Former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are also expected to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. They will be making entries with their own tribes, fitting this year’s theme “Jungle Mein Sankat”.