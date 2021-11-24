Bigg Boss 15 eliminate Simba in ‘coffin’, leaves fans outraged

Mumbai: Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. But the popular reality show is known for the controversies created by contestants. Not just this, sometimes twists and tasks by the makers also create stirr among the audience. Likewise, the latest elimination twist by Bigg Boss 15 makers too isn’t going well among the viewers.

Colors TV shared a new promo on Instagram, wherein Bigg Boss announced that the contestants who will be eliminated next will be taken out of the house in a coffin.

Sharing the new promo, makers wrote, “Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? (Today, someone from the Bigg Boss 15 house will get eliminated. Will the housemates save themselves before their friends?).”

Netizens slam Bigg Boss 15 makers

However, it seems like netizens are pleased with the new elimination twist using a ‘coffin’. Slamming the show makers, several viewers expressed their anger on Twitter saying that how death isn’t a joke.

A user slammed the promo and wrote: “But I really didn’t like the concept of a coffin. It’s associated with death. Death isn’t a game and death isn’t a joke. I hated this @EndemolShineIND.”

Another user, who was hurt by this promo, wrote: “what is need of using coffin here this is not a good sign dead people are carried away in coffins please this is offensive.”

“Coffin?!! Seriously?!! Do you even know what is carried in the coffin ???. Corpse!!! I’m totally against using Coffin for the entertainment sake!!”wrote the third one.

Wait why does the promo have a coffin? That was sort of insensitive as a prop? Bigg Boss we already had COVID plz don’t use such props like this 🙁 be careful on what props you are using on set. We know it was used for elimination but no ⚰️ 😥😥 #biggboss15 — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 23, 2021

I understand shows are over-dramatized to make them look aesthetically pleasing.

BUT SENDING SOMEONE OUT IN A COFFIN?? UTTER INSESITIVITY. This should not have been shown in national television. What creativity is this?@EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #TejRan #BiggBoss15 — NupurS (@SunnyCutie1234) November 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/ltsRubiology/status/1463080272811859968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1463080272811859968%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fenglish.sakshi.com%2Fnews%2Ftv%2Fbigg-boss-15-coffin-elimination-theme-gets-slack-viewers-147060

https://twitter.com/ltsRubiology/status/1462856648758755328

Simba Nagpal eliminated

If the social media buzz is to be believed, the Simba Nagpal, who was among the bottom 6 contestant of the show, became the latest housemate to get evicted from Bigg Boss 15. However, an official confirmation on it is still awaited. Several netizens reacted to the news on Twitter and praised Simba. They even slammed Bigg Boss makers for the ‘pathetic and unfair’ elimination.

The bottom 6 nominated contestants were — Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali.