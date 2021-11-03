Bigg Boss 15: Elimination list, week 5 nominated contestants & more

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 saw new twist this week. BB ex contestants — Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gautam Gulati and Rashami Desai and Kamya Panjabi — entered the house who told the housemates how well they are playing the game. And also they had the power to save one from the nomination task. While Rashami saved Vishal, Gautam saved Tejasswi, Kamya saved Karan and Devoleena saved Jay.

List of safe contestants

Vishal Kotian Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Jay Bhanushali

Bigg Boss 15 week 4 nominations

After the nomination task and ‘aapse sehmati’ of four saved contestants, housemates who got nominated this week are:

Umar Riaz Simba Nagpal Miesha Iyer

Eliminated contestants list

It’s been one month since the show’s premiere. The participants who got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 so far are:

Sahil Shroff Vidhi Pandya Donal Bisht Akasa Singh

Rajiv Adatia became the first wild card contestant to enter BB 15. It is being said that OTT contestant Neha Bhasin and finalist Raqesh Bapat are likely enter the house as next wild card participants this week. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.